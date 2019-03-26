‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Fight Back On Social Media

Lowell and Baltierra have no problem standing up against trolls on social media

Social media can be challenging to handle, but utilizing social media networks like Instagram or Twitter can be especially overwhelming for stars of reality television. Many of then get bombarded with insults daily while also having to deal with trolls and sparring costars. However, some reality stars have learned how to tackle the daunting task of balancing out their posts and comments in a clever, unique way so they can turn the tide against their attackers. Two reality stars, who both appear on Teen Mom OG, have shown how other celebrities like themselves can take stands against insulting followers via social media, including trolls, costars, angry fans, and haters. Both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra offer great examples of two reality television stars who successfully bite back after somebody else snaps at them first.

Of course, some individuals have a way of turning a positive experience into a reason to insult that happy person. It seems there is no better place to ruin somebody’s joy than on social media. However, when it happened to the two MTV stars, they used social media to fight back. When Lowell and Baltierra had their third child together back in February 2019, Baltierra posted on Instagram a picture of the couple’s newborn baby Vaeda. Unfortunately, some of Baltierra’s followers tried to deflate the celebratory moment with their less than enthusiastic comments. One follower posted that the 27-year-old father should consider a DNA test.

“This isn’t his baby, this baby is clearly another race,” one comment stated, according to Us Weekly.

“Sorry babe I cheated and Vaedas not urs #peoplearecrazy #comeon,” Lowell responded, according to Us Weekly. Lowell’s response is not only funny, but also shows how she loves to turn negative comments around on the couple’s social media. However, the couple’s responses don’t end there.

Every Time Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Clapped Back on Social Media Using social media to their advantage! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren’t afraid to take a stand against internet trolls and costars alike … https://t.co/IPqVauAOWm #society #lifestyle #culture pic.twitter.com/89j2eoE0UY — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 25, 2019

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self-righteous and opinionated … and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY,” Baltierra wrote in response to the comments, according to Us Weekly. Like Lowell, he also takes a stand against the comments but uses an educated breakdown to show how foolish the critical posts sound.

Baltierra and Lowell have no problems responding with either humor or knowledge when handling their social media drama. Throughout their years together, they’ve dealt with social media insults, and typically fight back with thoughtful words. They pair have never had issues standing up for their choices and defending themselves on both Twitter and Instagram.