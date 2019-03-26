Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are Happily Divorced Co-Parents

Affleck praises Garner for supporting him through his recent rehab stint.

Since completing his last stint at rehab with the support of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck has been enjoying plenty of time with his kids while looking like a model parent. Affleck has kept himself busy with his children, making them his priority. This past week, Affleck dove into coaching his son Samuel’s baseball team, took his children out to fun lunches, and also gave his daughter Seraphina plenty of comfort when she needed it. Affleck’s new sobriety has helped him realize how much his children inspire his life.

“[The kids are] really the central preoccupation in my life. The focus of my life is what I love doing. It’s what makes me happy, and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.” Affleck said, according to Celeb Buzz.

However, his children aren’t the only people helping to make Affleck’s sober lifestyle fulfilling and full of love. The actor reconnected with his former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, who lives in New York and works as a Saturday Night Live writer. Since Affleck resides in Los Angeles, Shookus often flies back and forth from coast to coast to spend time with her boyfriend. Affleck’s newfound sobriety helped him reconnect with Shookus, as their most recent breakup came right before he returned to rehab. Affleck and Shookus were seen out together over the weekend taking Affleck’s dogs for a walk.

Affleck credits his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for giving him the support he needed to make it through rehab. With her assistance, he has remained sober for months. While Affleck and Garner struggled as a married couple, the two have developed a fantastic co-parenting relationship since their divorce, according to She Knows. Garner also has a new love, John Miller, and she is preparing to move into a Brentwood mansion she built for herself. So, Garner is also getting a new lease on life, and Affleck hasn’t stopped singing her praises since he rediscovered sobriety.

Ben And Jen Are Happily Divorced, Cool Co-Parents Posted on Sun Mar 24th, 2019 12:24pm PDT By X17 Staff Ben and Jen have found their groove and we hope it lasts! After completing rehab and getting his footing, Ben loo… https://t.co/cMQUVFbx6l #culture #lifestyle #society pic.twitter.com/rErIVqa7wy — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 25, 2019

“When somebody is the mother of your kids, they’re gonna be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good. [I hope I’m] a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible,” Affleck said, according to Celeb Buzz.

Affleck also feels that he can take pride in the fact that he successfully addressed his alcoholism, although he admitted it will always take work to deal with the problem. He realized that his problem was affecting more than himself, and he didn’t want the issue to affect his relationship with his family. He credits Garner for supporting him when he needed it.