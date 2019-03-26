‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Suspicious Posts Amid David Eason Divorce Rumors

Jenelle Evans is fueling rumors of a split.

Jenelle Evans is fueling the ongoing rumors claiming she and David Eason have either split or are on the verge of splitting after just a year and a half of marriage.

According to a March 25 report from Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three recently shared a series of posts that suggest things aren’t going well in her love life.

“In the end. We all just want someone that chooses us. Over everyone else. Under any circumstances,” Evans wrote in the first post she shared.

In her second post, Evans continued, “Don’t accept people in your life that you give multiple chances to then they f**k it up… Every single time.”

Evans’ third social media post was shared and quickly deleted.

It read, “Maybe if I post a status he will notice me…”

Evans’ cryptic posts come just over a month after the reality star seemingly confirmed that she and Eason were no longer together by sharing a status in which she told her fans and followers she was “single AF.” At the same time, as fans will recall, Evans changed her relationship status from “married” to “separated.”

As for Eason, he changed his relationship status from “married” to “single” on Facebook in February.

While Evans and Eason appeared to have split last month, they never formally announced they were ending their marriage and because they’ve been known to have ups and downs, not everyone took their status changes seriously.

As fans may recall, Evans told her producers earlier this month that things between her and Eason have been difficult to manage ever since he was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year due to a rant against the LGBTQ community on Twitter.

According to a report shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup weeks ago, things between Evans and Eason took a turn for the worse last month after MTV aired an episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Evans’ mom, Barbara, was seen suggesting Eason had been violent with her daughter.

“She kept saying ‘f**k you guys and f**k my mom’ on the phone,” the source said. “She mentioned to [the exec] that she believes Kristen and her mom have worked together in the past to purposely make David look bad because they both want David out of her life.”

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.