Jinger Duggar Vuolo & Husband Jeremy Are About To Embark On A Brand New Chapter In Their Lives

A big announcement was made today by Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar has made her home in Laredo, Texas ever since she married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. They just bought their first house not too long ago and are raising their first child, Felicity Nicole. They both love the church that Jeremy pastors and have made plenty of friends in that area. However, things are about to change as the reality TV couple are embarking on a brand new chapter in their lives.

On Monday afternoon, Jinger and Jeremy made a huge announcement via Instagram and also on their personal blog. They are seen standing in front of the Hollywood sign with their happy baby girl in their arms as they tell Duggar fans that they are relocating to Los Angeles, California very soon. They are leaving the life that they have built in Texas to head to Los Angeles so that Jeremy can pursue graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary as part of Grace Community Church.

Duggar fans were quite suspicious, especially after Jinger and Jeremy spent a week out there attending a conference and meeting personally with Pastor John MacArthur earlier this month. It seemed like something may have been up last year as well, and that’s when the speculations were flying that they may soon leave Texas behind for sunny LA.

Jeremy mentioned in the video that they believe that God is clearly leading them to leave their life in Laredo. They also expressed just how much leaving Texas will be hard to do when the time comes.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Husband Jeremy Are Moving to Los Angeles https://t.co/yIG1IjmSPq — People (@people) March 25, 2019

The Counting On stars will be relocating their family of three in July. This will be right around the time that Felicity has her first birthday on the 19th. The Duggar son-in-law has been taking online classes through the Master’s Seminary, at least that’s what his plan was last year. This is the next step towards their future in the ministry.

This move means that Jinger Duggar will be even further away from her family in Arkansas. It will also prove to be a huge change from what the new mom is used to. Jinger mentioned that this will be her first experience living in a big city. She may get a little shell-shocked at first, but she is sure to adjust quite quickly. Jinger has always been a bit more adventurous than her siblings.

It looks like the Vuolo family is ready for this new California adventure. Stay tuned to see how things go as Jinger and Jeremy get ready for LA in the next few weeks.