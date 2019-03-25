Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Tease New Show ‘The Morning Show’ At Apple TV Event

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are coming to an Apple streaming service near you next fall.

Earlier today, the tech giant announced its highly anticipated streaming service Apple TV+ as well as a number of new shows that will be featured on the platform. Also in attendance at the Apple event were a few stars from their upcoming original series including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The two women have worked together in the past when Witherspoon played the role of Aniston’s sister for two episodes on her hit sitcom Friends. Now, they’re teaming up with funny man Steve Carell for a new series, The Morning Show. According to Us Weekly, both Aniston and Witherspoon joined together to promote the show at the Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Witherspoon started the intro to the show, telling the audience that the show will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between the men and the women of the high stakes world of morning news shows” and give an insider’s view on what goes on in the day in the life of a morning news anchor. Aniston then went on to explain the upcoming series in a little bit more detail for fans.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are about to be everyone's favorite power pair on #TheMorningShow! ???? #AppleEventhttps://t.co/W0eQMQ4SV0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 25, 2019

“Through the prism of those over-adrenalized, underslept people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and engage in the conversations people aren’t willing to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” she said.

Later, Steve Carell appeared on stage as he crashed the two ladies’ speech, joking about his “relatable and extremely handsome” character. The show is based off of the the book Top of the Morning by Brian Stelter, who is a CNN correspondent. Other big names in the show include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, and Mark Duplass.

And The Morning Show is not the only new series in Apple’s new lineup. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Apple will have a number of new original television content from a variety of creators. Many others celebs such as Octavia Spencer, Chris Evans, and Hailee Steinfeld also took the stage to promote their own shows.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg took the stage to promote his science fiction series titled Amazing Stories. Jason Momoa was also present to announce his post-apocalyptic series titled See. Then there was comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to share some information about his series Little America — a story that is based on real-life events centered around a young Indian boy.

Apple TV+ will be launching in the fall, though many other details about the service have not yet been released.