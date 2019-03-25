Candace Cameron Bure, ‘Fuller House’ Cast Blasted For Supporting Lori Loughlin

The main cast members of the Netflix comedy are being criticized for seemingly showing support for their former co-star.

Lori Loughlin’s name was never mentioned in the Kids’ Choice Awards acceptance speech delivered by Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the Netflix series from reading between the lines.

After Fuller House won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV show, Bure, Sweetin, and Barber—the three main stars of the Netflix comedy— took the stage to accept the honor in a joint speech, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“Family sticks together no matter what,” Candace Cameron Bure said as she accepted Fuller House’s well award.

“They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Many fans took Candace and her co-stars’ words as a show of support for former castmate Lori Loughlin, who is in hot water amid the recent college admissions scandal. Loughlin played beloved family member Aunt Becky on both Full House and the Fuller House spinoff.

After Candace Cameron Bure and the Fuller House stars delivered their “family first” speech, fans flocked to social media to blast the Netflix stars. In comments posted to Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram post about Fuller House’s KCA win, one viewer wrote a scathing response.

“Too bad Aunt Becky ruined the legacy, by lying and cheating And You’re sticking by her because family sticks together no matter what? Wow, so Christian of you to support a cheating fraud!! Bye Candace.”

Some fans said they will now boycott Fuller House if the stars of the show continue to support Lori Loughlin. Others pointed to the worthy students who did not get admitted into the school due to Loughlin’s’ alleged crimes. And others questioned Candace Cameron Bure’s Christianity and wondered how she could seemingly support someone who has allegedly committed fraud.

You can see some of the Twitter response from angry Fuller House fans below.

I appreciate, as a Christian woman, if u silently/privately support Lori if you want, but publicly (in front of children) condoning lying, cheating, stealing, gluttony, narcissism (all that clearly embodies that family)? Disappointing Candace. — Sunlight Tweeter (@sunlighttweeter) March 24, 2019

Somebody should probably let @candacecbure and the other cast members of #FullerHouse know that because of Lori Loughlin and the others involved, there are people out there not receiving the education they deserve. Bribery is wrong. Supporting them is wrong. — DevDev (@92dev_dev) March 25, 2019

@andreabarber Boycott Fuller House if you 3 support lies and fraud! I hope Netflix has some integrity- you don't! I'll be emailing them NOW! — marymelendez (@marymel46234019) March 25, 2019

I sure hope that the media’s speculation that @candacecbure speech at the kids choice awards was encouragement to #LoriLoughlin isn’t true. Bc that woman doesn’t deserve any pity #pathetic and would make me feel differently about @candacecbure — Audra Davis (@audra_davis) March 25, 2019

Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC as fake crew team recruits. In the aftermath of the scandal, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her Hallmark series, Where Calls the Heart, and will reportedly not return to play Aunt Becky on the final season of Fuller House later this year.

Lori Loughlin was never mentioned by name, but her castmates spoke of how a family offers support, encouragement and prayers, "no matter how tough it gets." https://t.co/NbgsUncFZb — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) March 24, 2019

While the cast of Fuller House has not commented directly on Lori Loughlin’s situation, Candace Cameron Bure has posted quotes to Instagram about praying for someone, while John Stamos, who played Loughlin’s husband for nearly 30 years on the Full House franchise, has tried to give fans reasons to smile during these difficult times by posting cute videos of his toddler son.

Candace Cameron Bure has not issued further comment on Lori Loughlin or the Fuller House cast’s Kids’ Choice Awards speech.