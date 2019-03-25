Candace Cameron Bure, ‘Fuller House’ Cast Blasted For Supporting Lori Loughlin

The main cast members of the Netflix comedy are being criticized for seemingly showing support for their former co-star.

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber Jodie Sweetin accept the Favorite Funny TV Show award for 'Fuller House' onstage at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Lori Loughlin’s name was never mentioned in the Kids’ Choice Awards acceptance speech delivered by Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the Netflix series from reading between the lines.

After Fuller House won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV show, Bure, Sweetin, and Barber—the three main stars of the Netflix comedy— took the stage to accept the honor in a joint speech, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“Family sticks together no matter what,” Candace Cameron Bure said as she accepted Fuller House’s well award.

“They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Many fans took Candace and her co-stars’ words as a show of support for former castmate Lori Loughlin, who is in hot water amid the recent college admissions scandal. Loughlin played beloved family member Aunt Becky on both Full House and the Fuller House spinoff.

After Candace Cameron Bure and the Fuller House stars delivered their “family first” speech, fans flocked to social media to blast the Netflix stars. In comments posted to Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram post about Fuller House’s KCA win, one viewer wrote a scathing response.

“Too bad Aunt Becky ruined the legacy, by lying and cheating And You’re sticking by her because family sticks together no matter what? Wow, so Christian of you to support a cheating fraud!! Bye Candace.”

Some fans said they will now boycott Fuller House if the stars of the show continue to support Lori Loughlin. Others pointed to the worthy students who did not get admitted into the school due to Loughlin’s’ alleged crimes. And others questioned Candace Cameron Bure’s Christianity and wondered how she could seemingly support someone who has allegedly committed fraud.

You can see some of the Twitter response from angry Fuller House fans below.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC as fake crew team recruits. In the aftermath of the scandal, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her Hallmark series, Where Calls the Heart, and will reportedly not return to play Aunt Becky on the final season of Fuller House later this year.

While the cast of Fuller House has not commented directly on Lori Loughlin’s situation, Candace Cameron Bure has posted quotes to Instagram about praying for someone, while John Stamos, who played Loughlin’s husband for nearly 30 years on the Full House franchise, has tried to give fans reasons to smile during these difficult times by posting cute videos of his toddler son.

Candace Cameron Bure has not issued further comment on Lori Loughlin or the Fuller House cast’s Kids’ Choice Awards speech.