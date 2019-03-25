Kim Kardashian Pays Homage To Naomi Campbell After Being Criticized For Wearing The Model’s Past Looks

Kim Kardashian subtly told her Instagram followers that she’s well aware of the Naomi Campbell comparisons.

The reality star and entrepreneur has been spotted wearing multiple garments that were previously donned by the legendary supermodel, according to E! News.

Kardashian took photos of herself wearing a multicolor dress draped in lace by Versace, which she wore when she accompanied her husband, Kanye West, to Chance the Rapper’s wedding. It turns out that Campbell rocked the dress on Versace’s runway in 1996. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wore a leopard print sheer catsuit from Azzedine Alaia, which Campbell modeled in the designer’s 1991-1992 show.

The KKW Beauty creator posted her leopard look on her Instagram page to her 132 million followers. The look was instantly compared to the catwalk icon, and Kardashian was criticized on Twitter by several users.

“Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern,” tweeted one user alongside a slide show of Kardashian dressed similarly to Campbell.

“YOU ARE NOT THE NEW NAOMI CAMPBELL DON’T COMPARE YOURSELF TO HER YOU’RE NOT ON HER LEVEL @KimKardashian,” another user tweeted.

The social media comments were presumably the reason for Kardashian recently addressing the Campbell comparisons on the photo-sharing app. She shared multiple pictures from the night of the “No Problems” rapper’s wedding, where she wore the colorful dress paired with a high ponytail.

“Naomi Forever,” the makeup mogul captioned.

Kim Kardashian can’t stop copying Naomi Campbell’s outfits https://t.co/hiUZYZlnv8 pic.twitter.com/Y8tJDKu4dv — Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2019

Kim Kardashian is Naomi Campbell’s biggest fan – here’s all the times she’s stole her look https://t.co/xt2QqmiARI — Metro (@MetroUK) March 13, 2019

Kim Kardashian Keeps Wearing Naomi Campbell's '90s Looks https://t.co/pRVmUKXuSQ — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 13, 2019

Kardashian’s decision to publicly give credit to the runway model seemingly squashed any further criticisms from Campbell’s fan base. The fashion star has always credited Campbell as one of her inspirations in the industry, and the two have met on several occasions.

According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian’s decision to wear the same dress as Campbell wasn’t the only faux pas made in her Versace gown. She and West reportedly arrived late to Chance the Rapper’s wedding. The power couple arrived shortly after the bride, and disrupted the pair’s nuptials. The wedding took place at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

The couple’s tardiness reportedly didn’t phase the newlyweds, as Chance considers West to be one of his mentors — and even snapped a picture with him at his wedding. E! News reports that the wedding was filled with family and love.

”It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered,” a source said of the day. ”In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.”