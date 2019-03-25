Tom Brady Pays Tribute To Rob Gronkowski After Gronk Announces His Retirement: ‘Love You Pal’

Tom Brady is definitely going to miss Rob Gronkowski on next year’s New England Patriots team.

The quarterback and tight end combo have played together in New England for the past nine years and it’s clear to see that during their time together, they formed an incredible bond. After Gronk announced to fans that he was retiring from the NFL in a lengthy Instagram post, Brady felt the need to express how much Rob meant to him in a post of his own.

In the Instagram photo, Brady and Gronkowski appear in their blue New England jerseys as they huddle their heads together and appear to be talking about a play. Gronk puts one arm over one of Brady’s arms and can be seen pointing into the distance with the other. But it’s the caption of the photo that really left Brady and Gronk fans a little teary-eyed.

“What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field!”

“Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with,” he continued. “Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person.”

To end the post, Tom tells Rob that the NFL was a better place with him in it and he knows that he will have great success in whatever comes after.

“Love you pal!”

It comes as no shock that the post has already earned the NFL star a ton of attention with over 923,000 likes in addition to 12,000 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Gronk know that he will really be missed next year while countless others thanked him for his amazing nine years on the team.

“Thank you for everything you did over the last 9 years!! You deserve to enjoy your retirement,” one follower wrote.

“I’m not crying you’re crying,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared over the weekend, the five-time Pro Bowl tight end announced to his army of Instagram followers that he would be retiring from the sport he loves. In the heartfelt post, the NFL star expresses his gratitude and thanks to “the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been (given).”

He goes on to thank the fans and all the players that he has met during his playing career before admitting that while he doesn’t know what is next for him, he does know that he will definitely miss his former teammates.