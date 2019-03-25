‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Announces The Name Of Her New Baby Daughter

Porsha Williams gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on March 22. On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted on Instagram to reveal the name of her new bundle of joy.

On a sultry image from a maternity shoot taken before she gave birth, Porsha revealed that her new daughter is named Pilar Jhena McKinley. Fans knew that the new baby had the initials PJ, but now they know the full details. Fans were loving the name, cheering Porsha for the choice and celebrating the new mother.

The 37-year-old also said that she is adjusting to mom life and told people she will start getting back to them soon.

Porsha and her fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed Jhena on Friday at 1:36 p.m. The new bundle weighed in at 6 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20 inches long, according to People.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” she said. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Dennis also shared a bit of their new life on his Instagram, showing Porsha’s mom Diane holding the new baby at the hospital and a bit of PJ’s morning weigh-in. Dennis has raved about Porsha as a mother, saying that she has more patience and empathy than he does and that he knows she will be the best mother.

Fans will be able to witness the pregnancy on the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Co-star Kandi Burruss said that Porsha’s pregnancy caused her to let some of the drama between them go during filming. The 42-year-old said that the two have shared some drama over the years and she didn’t know what to expect during the filming for this season. In the end, she decided to take the high road.

“After finding out that they were going to have a family together, at that point, it was kinda like, you know what? Does it even matter anymore for me to share this?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t want to hurt her in any way, you know? Especially while she’s carrying a new baby. So, at that point, I was just like, you know what? I guess I’ll just keep any other tea to myself… at this point.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.