Lady Gaga Enjoys Girls’ Night Out Amidst Bradley Cooper Cheating Rumors

Despite the swirl of rumors suggesting a romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the wake of her failed engagement to Christian Carino, the A Star Is Born actress was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with Lisa Vanderpump on St. Patrick’s Day. As Brinkwire reports, the pair embraced life at Vanderpump’s venues Pump and TomTom in Los Angeles.

The pair sipped drinks and danced at Pump around 11 p.m., after which the two “did some guest DJing together,” as per Page Six. Along for the ride were Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and Vanderpump Rules castmates Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee. After spending a few hours at Pump, the group moved to TomTom Bar, where they relaxed in the garden until early Monday morning.

The “Shallow” singer was previously spotted at Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump back in 2016 on two separate occasions. She also collaborated with the reality star when she invited her to appear in her “G.U.Y.” music video back in 2014 along with Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Yolanda Foster, and Carlton Gebbia.

After Lady Gaga’s performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars with Bradley Cooper, many fans speculated that the pair were in love. When the pop star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, she was asked about this speculation, as per Global News.

“OK, first of all. Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet… and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.”

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she continued. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

#RHONY star Lisa Vanderpump and Lady Gaga have girls’ night out https://t.co/7M9l4JiYqn pic.twitter.com/HrT2B3Upns — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2019

The 32-year-old singer also revealed that the performance was Cooper’s vision and thus he was the one who took charge of it.

“… he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film.”

Gaga said that the chemistry between the two is a requirement for performing a love song and that the two had to remain connected during its duration.

The singer also spoke about her Oscar win for Best Original Song on Kimmel’s show, which she said gave her a flashback to the time when she lived in a New York City studio apartment creating music with her keyboard. She attributes her success to hard work and determination.