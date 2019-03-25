Ariana Grande Becomes First Female Artist To Surpass 2 Billion Spotify Streams With Three Albums

Ariana Grande has shattered yet another Spotify streaming record. The “7 Rings” singer made history on Sunday when she became the first-ever female artist to earn 2 billion Spotify streams on three different albums – My Everything, Dangerous Woman, and thank u, next. Grande’s new feat is just the latest in a series of several broken records within the last five months, according to Fader.

My Everything, Grande’s second studio album, reached the 2 billion streams milestone in August 2017, three years following its initial release. The 25-year-old pop star became the first female artist to have an album reach 1 billion and 2 billion streams.

That same summer, Grande broke her own record when Dangerous Woman, her third album released in May 2016, garnered 2 billion Spotify streams while My Everything reigned as the most streamed album by a female artist at the time.

The title track of Grande’s latest album, “thank u, next,” hit 1 million streams in just 11 days back in November. The tune also broke a record for the most streams in a 24-hour period, which was later surpassed by another single from Grande’s album, “7 Rings,” in January. The former Nickelodeon star also holds the Spotify weekly global streaming record.

Grande’s response to her latest accomplishment was simple. Chart Data announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, prompting the singer to share the tweet and add, “the f*** is going on.”

She followed up in another tweet with, “Thank u… the most.”

The “Sweetener” singer’s record-breaking year travels beyond Spotify. She broke a YouTube record back in December when her much-anticipated film-like music video for “thank u, next” became the most watched video within 24 hours, according to ET Canada. Grande earned 829,000 views and 427,000 comments.

Additionally, Grande recently surpassed Selena Gomez as the most followed female on Instagram with 149 million followers. Gomez currently sits at 147 million followers.

Grande kicked off the North American leg of her Sweetener World Tour last week in Albany, New York after several weeks of sharing behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos and videos. She will remain on tour until October 2019.

Meanwhile, the singer recently gave away 90 percent of her songwriting credits for “7 Rings” to the estates of songwriters Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, according to The Telegraph. The song’s melody mimics that of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music and re-imagines the lyrics. For example, instead of “Raindrops on roses / And whiskers on kittens,” Grande sings “Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany’s and bottles of bubbles.”