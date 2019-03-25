‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul, Ashley, And Traci Take Genoa City By Storm

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of March 25 bring back some familiar and beloved faces to Genoa City. With Paul, Ashley, and Traci showing up, things are bound to be exciting as the storylines unfold.

Traci (Beth Maitland) last appeared on the show for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) memorial service, but on Monday, March 25, the woman who is often credited as the Abbott family peacemaker is back. According to She Knows Soaps, Maitland filmed the scenes for today’s show in late February. With mentions of Dina’s (Marla Adams) failing health recently, there’s a good chance Traci will mention their mother. Plus, things heat up at Jabot this week, and even though she doesn’t consider herself a businesswoman, Traci also still occasionally has obligations to the family business.

Tomorrow, loyal viewers of Y&R will rejoice to once again see Doug Davidson and GC’s police chief, Paul Williams. For head writer and executive producer, Mal Young left Davidson’s character out of scripts with no explanation last fall. Davidson took to social media to explain the situation to fans, and they immediately began asking for his return. Viewers signed petitions, and Davidson’s co-star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) became an outspoken ally on Twitter. Ultimately, Young left the show, and Josh Griffin took over as head writer.

Now, Paul is back in the storyline, and he will clean house starting with taking Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to task for circumventing the law when it came to luring J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) out into the open, according to The Inquisitr. Davidson’s first scenes back air Tuesday, March 26.

Finally, on Friday, March 29, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) roars back into town, and it sounds like she’s taking no prisoners when it comes to Jabot. It seems like Ashley enlisted Kerry (Alice Hunter) to help her with a project, and it likely sets up Kerry’s exit from the show. Ashley will also appear on Monday, April 1.

When Davidson left last October, she said she would come back for story arcs and special occasions.

The actress said, “I said on my last day that I would love to come back for a visit, and I was lucky enough to have [Head Writer] Josh Griffith take me up on my offer. It’s always great to see my Y&R family.”

It sounds like Ashley will shock her siblings with something unexpected about Jabot, and by the time she leaves, things will be dramatically different.