Lisa Vanderpump Jokes About ‘Selling Stories About Dogs’ On Twitter Amid ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Drama

Plus, how's she responding to a tweet about Teddi Mellencamp?

Lisa Vanderpump is being blamed for a dog story setup on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but on Twitter, she’s poking fun at the ongoing storyline on the show.

Days ago, after receiving visits from a number of famous faces at her Los Angeles restaurants, including Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, Vanderpump pointed out that she’s known to stay mum about the many celebrities who visit her West Hollywood hotspots.

“A famous face every day will walk thru the door of r restaurants, but no stories in the press or paps called. But I sell stories about dogs,” Vanderpump joked.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was accused of having her Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard, communicate a negative story about Dorit Kemsley with their co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, who wasn’t on good terms with Kemsley when the season began. According to reports, Vanderpump did this because she was upset that a dog Kemsley adopted from her rescue center had ended up at an animal shelter weeks later.

While the majority of the cast appears to be Team Mellencamp, some viewers believe Mellencamp, who has admitted that she isn’t completely innocent in the scheme, is completely at fault.

“And you ‘made’ Teddi tweet the basement story too I’m guessing.. Obviously Teddi’s want to ‘protect’ Dorit is really showing now,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Exactly, nobody including myself and all concerned would’ve ever mentioned that!” Vanderpump replied.

The basement story the Twitter user was referring to were the recent claims about Kemsley allegedly locking her adopted dog in a basement before giving it to the woman who later took it to a shelter.

Following filming on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump is completely estranged from the rest of the cast, which seems to suggest that they’ve all rallied around Mellencamp, who Vanderpump blames for the dog story being shared.

Over the past several weeks, both Vanderpump and Mellencamp have attempted to confirm their innocence by sharing text messages sent between Mellencamp and Blizzard. However, while Vanderpump shared only a portion of their interaction with one another, Mellencamp claims to have shared the full story and the full exchange on her Twitter page and in her blogs.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.