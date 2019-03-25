Bebe Rexha Spotted Wearing See-Through Black Garment

Bebe Rexha has been sporting some fierce outfits recently. Yesterday on Instagram, she shared two fierce looks to her fans. In one, she is owning a neon yellow jacket and vest top while wearing black tight pants and black heels with a lot of inches. In another Instagram upload, she is wearing a black garment that is see-through in some parts. It shows off her bust and hourglass shape perfectly.

The “In the Name of Love” songstress is not shy about wearing risque outfits and sharing them to her huge 7.7 million followers. The posts were met with hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Rexha in an eye-catching outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She wore a black suit with a matching hat that was tied under her chin. The suit showed off her curvy hourglass figure and the blazer revealed her cleavage.

According to the Daily Mail, on the night, Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.”

“I have always respected the country genre and, growing up in New York City, I knew of [country] artists that had crossed over to the pop side, like Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift,” she told Billboard.

Last month, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consist of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017 and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 41 million streams on Spotify and over 27 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video. So far, it has peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and No. 23 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart.

On Twitter, Rexha has been teasing her fans about her second studio album, asking them what she should title it.