Characters Still Oddly Missing From The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast List

There is so much mystery circulating around Avengers: Endgame because Marvel Studios is making sure to keep almost everything about the movie a complete secret. The lips at Marvel are so tight that even the full cast list is being kept under wraps. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are some shocking characters from former Marvel Cinematic Universe projects confirmed for the film as seen on the movie’s IMDB page.

Doctor Strange‘s the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), Civil War‘s Crossbones (Frank Grillo), and Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are all confirmed for Endgame despite the fact that they’re all technically dead. One of the biggest peculiarities from the movie’s IMDB page is that some of the characters that were decimated in the snap are listed on the cast list, but not all of them.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Drax (Dave Bautista), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) are all on the cast list. These are most of the characters dusted away in Thanos’s infamous snap, but not all of them, which sparks dozens of questions from inquisitive fans.

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are nowhere to be seen on the cast list. It’s suspected they will all make an appearance in the movie since the Avengers should come out on top and reverse the effects of the snap, but why certain characters are being left off the cast list is a mystery.

Every character that died before the snap in Avengers: Infinity War is also not on this cast list. This includes Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Their absence from the list isn’t as perplexing as the others since their deaths are not as easily reversible. Many fans believe all of these characters will still appear in Endgame after the Avengers successfully complete their mission.

There were plenty of characters from the MCU whose fate was unknown at the end of Infinity War, meaning it wasn’t revealed if they were snapped away or not. Most of these characters are confirmed on the cast list including Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Wong (Benedict Wong), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins).

For all the big surprises regarding casting, catch Avengers: Endgame when it premieres on April 26.