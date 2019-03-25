Demi Lovato Proposes Puppy Playdate With Bebe Rexha And Shares A Selfie On Instagram

Demi Lovato is showing her fans how a real bathroom selfie is done.

The 26-year-old singer and actress shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself with subtle makeup and hoop earrings as her dark hair flowed down to her shoulders. Lovato described the photo as a “basic b–ch” selfie, referring to the fact that she took it in a bathroom. The snap was shared with Lovato’s 71.2 million followers on Sunday. It received 1.7 million likes and 38,000 comments.

“You are a beautiful Queen!” one follower exclaimed, followed by heart emojis.

“Basic? nothin basic bout you ms lady,” another follower assured the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer.

Lovato also posted a photo of her dog Batman relaxing at the singer’s home. The post was seen by Bebe Rexha, who said her pup looks eerily similar to the “Say My Name” singer’s dog, Bear. Rexha reposted the image on her Instagram stories, with Lovato proposing that the two dogs. who both have their own Instagram page, meet up soon.

“Playdate this week?” Lovato asked with another Instagram story post.

The photo is one of several selfies the “Sober” singer has posted since returning home after spending more than 60 days in a rehab facility following a drug overdose in June 2018. Since exiting the facility, she is seemingly using martial arts as a way to release stress. According to People, the former Disney star shared on Wednesday that she earned a degree in jiu-jitsu. She shared the accomplishment on her Instagram Stories.

“This means the world to me and I couldn’t be happier,” she captioned.

“Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to learn more and more.”

The “Stone Cold” songstress is reportedly focused on herself and her sobriety, and her friends want her to stay that way. Radar Online reports that her friends are encouraging her to “practice self-love” following her latest breakup with fashion designer Henri Levy. Her tribe is reportedly suggesting she waits a year before deciding to get back in the dating game again.

“The problem is she “likes to be in relationships and has a hard time being alone,” a source told Radar.