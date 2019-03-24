Colton Underwood Sparks Engagement Rumors With Photo Of Cassie Randolph Wearing ‘Future Mrs’ Jersey In Vegas

'The Bachelor' star posted a pic of his girlfriend sporting a surprising title on her hockey jersey.

Cassie Randolph is making the rounds with boyfriend Colton Underwood, but The Bachelor winner wore a surprising outfit during the couple’s recent date night in Las Vegas.

The reality TV couple wore custom Vegas Golden Knights jerseys at a hockey game they attended during a trip to Sin City over the weekend, according to Us Weekly. But while Colton Underwood’s jersey had his last name across the back, Cassie Randolph’s jersey read “Future Mrs.”

The name on Cassie’s jersey is a bit surprising considering she and The Bachelor star aren’t even engaged yet. In fact, Cassie’s father, Matt Randolph, refused to give Colton permission to marry his daughter when The Bachelor star asked him during Cassie’s hometown date. Matt Randolph’s refusal to give Colton his blessing later prompted Cassie to break things off with the former NFL player until he hunted her down in her hotel room and agreed to slow down their relationship.

In interviews since The Bachelor finale aired, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have played coy regarding the status of their relationship and future marriage plans. While Colton has relocated to California to be closer to Cassie, he revealed that he won’t be moving in with her.

But a picture is worth a thousand words, and Cassie’s new “Future Mrs” jersey seems to be telling fans quite a bit about how things are going for The Bachelor couple. Some fans are now convinced that Colton and Cassie got engaged in Vegas, as can be seen in the comments to Colton’s post.

“Wait, what does this mean?” one fan wrote. “Did Colton propose?’

‘This confuses me,” another fan added. “Like you engaged or what?

In addition to their Vegas hockey game date, Colton and Cassie stayed in a luxury suite at the ARIA Resort & Casino during their trip to the city. The lovebirds were later joined by Cassie’s dad, her sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin.

Cassie later posted a photo of the ABC couple hamming it up with the Vegas Golden Knights mascot. Cassie wrote that she “loved” her weekend with her boyfriend and family.

Of course, while social media is painting a pretty picture for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, not everyone is convinced they’re the real deal. Some Bachelor fans are having a hard time forgiving Cassie for breaking Colton’s heart and spawning the fence jump seen around the world. Others have accused the pair of “faking” their relationship for endorsement deals and future reality TV fame.