‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Bittersweet End For Captain America

In just over a month, Avengers: Endgame will debut, closing out the Infinity Saga and Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan theories surrounding the film range from plausible to the extreme, with most falling in the latter category. Once in a while, however, a theory pops up that seems like it could be pulled from the pages from the highly classified script. A new fan theory does just that, and it revolves around the outcome for one of the MCU’s most respected characters.

ComicBook.com is highlighting the new theory from a Redditor which suggests Captain America (Chris Evans) is going to have quite the bittersweet ending in Endgame. It’s been long theorized that either Steve Rogers or Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will make the ultimate sacrifice in the upcoming film, despite fans’ desperate wishes for happy endings. In the new theory, Captain America will allegedly die while fighting off Thanos after time traveling back to 1942.

The heroes will travel back to the time of the first Captain America movie to retrieve the Space Stone, according to the theory. There, Steve will sacrifice himself to save the rest of the group, which the Redditor believes will happen midway through the movie. It does not go into detail about how Cap will die specifically, but that’s not the end of the theory.

The second half of the theory says that Cap will reappear at the very end of Endgame or in its mid-credit scene, which will feature Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Bucky will visit the Captain America museum exhibit which was featured in The Winter Soldier. There will be a photo featuring Steve with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) who have both aged and are standing among their children and grandchildren. A plaque in the exhibit will read something along the lines of “Steve Rogers. 1918-2011.”

This would mean Cap actually didn’t die after all while battling Thanos and ended up getting everything he ever wanted — a long and happy life with Peggy. This theory would bring Steve’s arc full circle, and would be satisfactory for fans because he never would have died and we finally would have gotten his dance.

The only way the theory could be more fulfilling is if the rest of the Avengers could see that Steve got his happy ending. While they more than likely know that he did — given the exhibit — it would be nice for fans to see it play out on screen.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.