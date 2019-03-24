Friends Of Wendy Williams Share Concerns About Her Mental And Physical Health

'Somebody needs to do something,' said radio host Paul Porter of Wendy Williams' current health state.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a pretty rough start to 2019. Fans of the television personality noticed that something seemed off about her when she appeared off her game during several shows and at times slurred her words. Their concerns were exacerbated when Williams took a long break from The Wendy Williams show to focus on her health.

Just this past week, Williams finally addressed the concerns about her health and announced that she has been living in a sober house. While it seemed that the host was on the right path by being candid about her struggle with addiction and seeking help, many are still worried about the current state of her mental and physical health, according to Celebrity Insider.

In addition to her struggles with addiction, there’s been a lot of rumors circulating recently about Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter. Hunter and Williams were married in 1997 and have one child together, Kevin Hunter Jr. While in public, they appear to be a happy couple. Nevertheless, media outlets have suggested that Hunter has been unfaithful, according to Page Six. Williams has yet to address any of these concerns publicly or respond to questions regarding whether or not potential marital issues are what sparked her substance abuse.

.@WendyWilliams revealed today that she has been living in a sober residential facility as she continues to battle addiction issues. “They don’t care I’m Wendy. There’s no autographs. There is no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle.” pic.twitter.com/QsEQSYfUr4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2019

Williams’ long time friend, radio host Paul Porter, has his own opinions about the relationship, which he recently shared publicly. Porter and Williams went to Northwestern University together years ago and have remained friends since. Porter is admittedly concerned about his friend’s health and thinks that something needs to be done before her condition worsens. Porter certainly isn’t Hunter’s biggest fan and believes that Williams needs to leave him for the sake of her own mental and physical well-being. His remarks came after Williams was reportedly coughing and choking during her show on Thursday.

“I think he’s a terrible human being. I will just tell you that I hope Wendy Williams wakes up before one day she doesn’t wake up.”

Porter isn’t the only one to speak up with concerns regarding Williams current health state. Other sources close to the talk show host have stated that they question whether or not she really chose to begin living in the sober house.