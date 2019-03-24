Kim Kardashian Vows To Give Away Sister Kourtney’s Unused KKW Beauty Products

If you’re in Los Angeles and you happen to see Kim Kardashian giving away KKW beauty products out of her trunk, chances are she got them from sister Kourtney’s closet. Kim recently got on her Instagram stories to reveal that her older sibling has been keeping a stash of unused products from her beauty line in her home.

“OK, you guys, so I am in Kourtney’s closet and I see all of this stuff,” Kim says, as reported by E! Online. “It’s my contour…press pack and she’s been having it by her window so it’s sun so long, it turned gray. She also still has, she hasn’t opened, literally, any of my press boxes.”

Kim later declared that she would take the products from Kourtney so that she could give them away to strangers.

“So I’m taking it all back,” she said “I’m gonna start giving this s**t away, to anyone on the side of the road when I’m driving home. If anyone wants it.”

To be fair to Kourtney, press packs from beauty companies tend to have lots of products and some of them may not work for the individual who receives them. So, it’s easy to understand why lots of the items were unused. At least Kourtney admitted that she used the KKW Beauty contour sticks.

The lighthearted tone of the video is a far cry from the war of words that happened between both sisters during last season’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim and Kourtney had a huge fight over the latter’s apparent unwillingness to participate in the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot. When Kourtney insisted that she had to leave the shoot at 4 p.m. on the dot, her younger sister got very irate.

“Maybe if you had a f***ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f***ing business,” Kim yelled. “But you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

Later, Kim called Kourtney “the least interesting” Kardashian sister to look at.

As Elle Magazine reports, their tiff with each other played out on social media as well. On Twitter, Kourtney reasserted her position: her primary focus on being a good mother to her kids, so she wanted to spend her time accordingly. Kim seemed to take offense and fired back a tweet in response while Khloe tried to stay neutral. While the tweets seemed heated, they eventually insisted that their sisterly bond was still strong.

“Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!” Kim tweeted.