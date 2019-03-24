Robert Mueller Celebrates Filing Report With His Wife At His Favorite Restaurant

Mueller was spotted at Salt & Pepper in the Palisades neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

People are celebrating the delivery of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in different ways, and Mueller used his free time to take his wife to dinner at one of their favorite restaurants in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Mail reports that after filing the long-awaited report, Mueller and his wife, Ann Cabell Standish, enjoyed a relatively quiet dinner at Salt & Pepper, a restaurant in the Palisades neighborhood in the Northwest quarter of the District. Mueller has been working feverishly, and now that he has handed off his report to Attorney General William Barr, he is the one person in town who can finally relax.

Mueller and Standish were tucked into a booth at the restaurant and enjoyed the scallop risotto. Throughout the investigation, the couple, who are about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, have been spotted at the American bistro, often seated in the same booth, says Politico.

“Over the course of the investigation, locals often spotted Mueller on weekends dining with his wife Ann and others at the American style restaurant.He likes the scallops. Ann typically orders the salmon on a Caesar salad, according to a source familiar with their visits.”

Robert Mueller married Ann Cabell Standish on September 3rd, 1966. This year 9/3/18, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary! One if their daughters had spina bifida. They are a very special family. More on Ann, who seems like a wonderful person here. https://t.co/mEhBPXbr3W pic.twitter.com/TAoDUeU700 — Patriot Emergency Response Team (@PertNational18) July 26, 2018

According to Panda Gossips, the Muellers started dating when they were both 17 and still in high school. While Robert Mueller went to law school and started his career on Capitol Hill, Standish studied special education and taught children with learning disabilities.

The Muellers have two children (Cynthia and Melissa Mueller) and three grandchildren, and one of their children was born with the condition spina bifida, which they have chosen not to discuss publicly, as the couple is rather private.

Panda Gossips adds that especially with her husband’s notoriety over the last two years, she has stayed off social media.

“Ann Cabell Standish has no social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter. There are no photos of her around that could jeopardize her career or the career of her husband. Overall, Ann Cabell Standish shows that one can have a powerful husband and continue to work in the sector of one’s passion.”

The Muellers have long lived by the lessons learned from his time in the FBI. As someone with a long-term security clearance, Mueller knows to keep things like family matters and finances private. They reportedly have a tight circle of friends which include James Comey and his wife.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will reportedly have no more daily responsibilities in reference to the investigation.