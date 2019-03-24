Royal Sources Claim Kate Middleton Has ‘Falling Out’ With Best Friend, Rose Hanbury

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly asked Prince William to 'phase her out' of their inner circle.

It sounds like Meghan Markle isn’t the only duchess who has drama in her social circle, as royal sources are saying that Kate Middleton and her best friend, Rose Hanbury, have had a falling out.

Duchess Kate and her close friend Rose Hanbury’s relationship is said to be “in tatters” according to royal insiders, and Prince William is in the middle, attempting to mediate, reports The Daily Mail. Not only is Hanbury, a former model, a friend of Duchess Kate’s, but she and her husband, David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley (over 20 years Hanbury’s senior) are also close with the prince, going out on double dates with the Cambridges.

Hanbury, who was voted “best dressed” at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by the press, is said to be Middleton’s “rural rival” at home in Sandringham, Norfolk where both couples keep a house.

But despite Prince William’s best efforts, Middleton isn’t interested and wants Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, bumped from their list of confidantes, as the disagreement is more than a tiff according to palace insiders.

“It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more.”

Kate Middleton told William to freeze model friend out of their inner circle https://t.co/EiQKkAikAt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 23, 2019

Prince William wants to smooth everything over so the two couples can remain, friends, seeing that they are in the same social circle and live just three miles apart in Norfolk. Rose and David Rocksavage, are the closest neighbors to Amner Hall, the estate given to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present.

The Cholmondeleys live on the estate called Houghton Hall with their three children, including twin boys, Alexander and Oliver, who are playmates of Prince George. But despite the overlapping of social circles, Duchess Kate wants Rose Hanbury gone.

“Kate has been clear that she doesn’t want to see them any more and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

Hanbury and her husband and connected in their own right as Rocksavage inherited an “estimated £112 million estate” 27 years ago, including Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire.

But despite Hanbury’s social status, Duchess Kate is the future queen, and whatever she says, goes. Kate Middleton is a big deal on an international stage, appearing with world leaders, donning diamond tiaras once worn by Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth, says The Inquisitr.

Kensington Palace is choosing not to comment on the relationship between Duchess Kate and Rose Hanbury.