Jordyn Woods Glad To Still Have A Career Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Jordyn Woods is allegedly thankful that she still has her career following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson last month.

According to Hollywood Life, Jordyn Woods thought that she may lose work after it was revealed that she had cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the media firestorm that followed.

Sources tell the outlet that Woods thought she could lose endorsement deals and miss out on other opportunities following the backlash from the cheating scandal. However, that is not the case.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told the online news site.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

In addition, Jordyn Woods is said to still feel completely awful about the situation with Tristan Thompson, and hopes that she can one day mend fences with Khloe Kardashian and her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

However, Jordyn is said to be realizing that she may never be able to set things right with Kylie and Khloe, and she knows that she needs to focus on herself and her own career in case things with the Kardashian-Jenner family never get back to normal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it doesn’t seem that Khloe will be forgiving Jordyn anytime soon. Sources tell HL that Kardashian is finding it very hard to move past with Woods did to her, and that she feels very betrayed by someone she considered to be a younger sister, and that she allowed into her family.

Kardashian is said to be having a hard time in particular with the fact that Woods decided to do an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk show instead of call her and apologize woman to woman.

As for Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie, Hollywood Life claims that the girls have allegedly not spoken much since the cheating scandal, and their relationship is said to still be up in the air.

