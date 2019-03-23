Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Sell Unreleased Yeezys At Lemonade Stands For Charity

The Wests are reportedly paying it forward to lemonade stand charities across the U.S.

TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Adidas have partnered with families across the country to sell a refreshing beverage and new kicks. West is reportedly giving away the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode”, which is from his Yeezy collection and has yet to be released in stores. The shoes reportedly run for $300, which will go directly to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The lemonade stand pop-ups launched on Friday, with stands in Ohio, Indianapolis, Texas, Illinois, South Dakota and Iowa. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the GOOD music creator are also setting up their own stand to raise money in their area.

The couple’s latest philanthropic effort hits them personally. Kanye has been very vocal about his own mental health and even open up about it to his fans online. According to Billboard, the “I Love It” rapper started a tweet thread in December where he discussed his journey with mental illness, including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and how it has affected his music. In his tweet storm, the rapper said he hadn’t felt like himself since he worked on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which included songs like “Power,” “Runaway,” and “All the Lights.”

“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also,” West wrote. “I’ve been trying to do a serious interview speaking on mental health but it seems as though all members of the press are afraid to speak to someone who has been diagnosed but is still everyone’s favorite superhero.”

The musician is also reportedly using music and church as a possible outlet for his mental health. He and Kim Kardashian have been hosting Sunday church services in their $60 million Los Angeles home since January. The services have reportedly involved a private concert with a full choir directed Kanye. Kim often posts about the services on social media, often showing their daughter, North, dancing to the music.

According to Radar Online, the Sunday services have also been a solace for Kim’s sister Khloe, who attended the service just days after blaming Kylie Jenner’s possible ex-BFF Jordyn Woods for “breaking up her family” after it was reported that her ex Tristan Thompson kissed Woods, 21 at his Los Angeles home.