Cory Booker Says His Girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, Would Be An Incredible First Lady

After Dawson confirmed their relationship, she and Booker have been gushing about each other publicly.

Last week, Rosario Dawson publicly announced that she and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are a couple, according to TMZ. Booker, who is a presidential hopeful as well as a current politician, feels that he and Dawson will have an excellent future together. When Booker was asked if he would make Dawson his first lady, since the two are not married, he said he hopes that she will be with him at the White House as his first lady someday. Booker loves to talk about Dawson, and when he does, his words are full of praise and love.

When Dawson confirmed her relationship with Booker, she did not mention anything about becoming first lady. However, she did spend plenty of time extolling her boyfriend’s wonderful attributes. Like Booker does when discussing Dawson, she also loves to commend her significant other in interviews now that the two have gone public with their relationship.

On March 20, Booker spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. That interview marked the first time Booker really discussed his feelings for his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson. Booker was very open and honest about their relationship while talking to DeGeneres.

The 49-year-old Democratic Senator and presidential hopeful talked about his love for Dawson, and also said her love and support for him have inspired him to evolve into a better human being.

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly,” Booker said, according to People. “I’m really, really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person. She’s just an incredible human being.”

Cory Booker Dotes on GF Rosario Dawson, Says She'd be Incredible First Lady Cory Booker says the future is very, VERY bright for him and Rosario Dawson … and it'll be downright blinding if she joins him in The White Hous… https://t.co/DhmiXgpyfW #social #lifestyle #cosmetics pic.twitter.com/vnGCGGzHmX — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 22, 2019

Now that the couple has admitted to their relationship, the two sides seem to have no problem extolling each other’s virtues. Initially, however, Booker wanted to keep the relationship quiet. Last month, he even avoided saying Dawson by name when he gave an interview on the radio show, The Breakfast Club. Booker did admit at that time that he had a very special girlfriend, and he might marry her before the next presidential election.

Booker and Dawson have been seen out together several times over the past few months, and there was a lot of speculation that the two were an item. After Dawson’s confirmation, it seems the happy pair now enjoy publicly complimenting each other.