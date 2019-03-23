Amy Poehler Is Definitely Game For A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reboot

Three original cast members from 'Parks and Recreation' have claimed they're open to doing a reboot if scheduling allows.

NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation had a slow beginning, but grew to be one of the most popular shows on television, due, in large, to its hilarious cast and uplifting storyline. Amy Poehler played the main character Leslie Knope, an ambitious deputy director of the parks department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Knope had a passion for making her hometown the best it could be and was determined to bring her often less-than-enthusiastic coworkers along for the ride. The series premiered in 2009 and concluded after its seventh season in February of 2015. At long last, there has finally been some discussion of a possible reboot, according to CNN.

For many diehard fans, this popular series ended far too soon. Despite the fact that the major storylines seemed to have been wrapped up neatly in the finale episode, many were left wanting more, apparently even the cast. Poehler worked alongside a star-studded cast including Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Pratt.

Tonight I'll be back with these wonderful people. We're celebrating 10 years since the start of Parks and Recreation​. People are coming in from all over the country to sit in the audience while we reminisce about the best job that ever existed. 🙂https://t.co/VXJiaUub7x — Jim O'Heir (@JimOHeir) March 21, 2019

Poehler especially enjoyed her time working on Parks and Recreation and has revealed that she’d be completely down to launch a reboot at any time. While she’s willing to drop everything to make it happen, there are a lot of other schedules to work around. Creator and writer of the series Mike Schur hasn’t slowed down since the completion of Parks and Recreation. Fitting the potential reboot into his busy schedule could prove challenging. Nevertheless, as soon as he’s available, Poheler is more than ready to start.

“Mike Schur is currently working on about five shows. Whenever Mike is ready, I’ll put on my suit again for sure. I am so not cool, so from minute one I’ve been like ‘I’m down!’ Tell me where to go, I’ll clear my schedule. I mean, Mike Schur currently produces and writes on, I think, 14 shows, so it’ll really be whenever he is ‘tech avail,’ as we like to say in the biz. But yeah, I’m ready.”

Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate, and Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson, are also game. Offerman claims the show has given him more than he’ll ever be able to repay.

“Oh, sure. I’ll do anything Parks and Rec as long as the brass is behind it. I mean, the gifts that that show has brought to me I’m still collecting every day, and I don’t imagine I’ll ever feel that I’ve fully repaid them.”

Just last night, the cast gathered together at the Dolby Theatre for a reunion show in honor of the show’s 10 year anniversary. With any luck, they’ll be coming together again in the near future.