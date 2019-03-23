Kandi Burruss Said She Will Leave ‘RHOA’ If Rival Phaedra Parks Returns

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss reportedly refuses to work with one former cast member of the Bravo series again.

There have been rumblings that former housewife Phaedra Parks will dust off her peach in Season 12 of the longtime reality show. She has been seen with the show’s veteran NeNe Leakes and cast member Cynthia Bailey and made a surprise appearance at show producer Andy Cohen’s baby shower back in January, per Bravo. Burruss, 42 reportedly told Hollywood Life exclusively that if Parks, 45, returned to the show, the Xscape singer would leave the franchise. Burruss is one of RHOA‘s longest cast members, joining the show in 2010 and staying on consistently for nine seasons. She said the drama that took place in Season 9 of the show was the first time the star considered leaving the show.

“There’s only been like one year that I had to kind of like question if [the show] is really worth it,” she explains. “Obviously, it was that year when the whole craziness with Phaedra happened, you know. So that was the only year that I kind of questioned it, because I was like, okay, this is too much.”

The Kandi Koated creator and Parks were close friends since the attorney made her debut on the show in 2011. Parks was even a bridesmaid at Burruss’ wedding to her husband Todd Tucker. However, things went south between the pair in Season 5 when their friendship became tainted by drama. The breaking point for Burruss was during the Season 9 reunion of the show when it was revealed that Parks and cast member Porsha Williams claimed that the songwriter and her husband drugged Williams and allegedly tried to take advantage of her at a party. The attorney also allegedly claimed that Tucker was traveling through different cities to cheat on Burruss, going under the alias “Marvin”.

While both Parks and Williams apologized to Burruss for the upsetting claims, Parks was fired from the series due to her cast members refusing to film with her.

“I just think it’s kind of crazy when you don’t even realize you’re in a battle with a person to the point where they would make up stuff about you,” Kandi said. “I wouldn’t even ever known she was doing that had Porsha not told it at the reunion.”

Burruss said she hasn’t spoken to Parks since the Season 9 reunion wrapped and that if she were to return, she “wouldn’t be dealing with it.” A source for Parks reportedly told Hollywood Life that the businesswoman “regrets her feud” with the singer and misses being apart of the Bravo franchise.