Zac Eron And Amanda Seyfried Will Be New Scooby-Doo Movie’s Fred And Daphne

The beloved animated series Scooby-Doo will see a new adaptation which will feature a complete recasting of the voices of its characters. A new Deadline report confirms that actors Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried will join the cast of the new reboot, dubbed Scoob, directed by Tony Cerone, a veteran producer and director of animated films.

Scooby-Doo is famously known for being an animated series, created by Hanna-Barbara in 1969, and since then has gone on to spawn a multimedia franchise of comic books, tv shows, animated films and even a live-action franchise starring Sarah Michelle Geller, Freddie Prinze Jr, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, along with a CGI Scooby. The film did very well and was considered to be a successful live-action version of the beloved animated show.

Warner Bros. recently announced a new Scooby-Doo animated movie, titled Scoob, which will see Will Forte as the new voice Shaggy, as reported by Variety. The film has already been in the news with the casting of Forte causing controversy, as Lillard, the original Shaggy actor in the live-action version, as well as the voice of Shaggy in subsequent animated shows and films, was upset for not being asked to return for the new animated film, as reported by IndieWire.

Well this sucks.

What a crappy way to find out…. thanks Hollywood. You never sense to amaze me. https://t.co/QDdlMAqlrZ — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) March 2, 2019

Scooby Doo features the story of a team of teenagers who go around solving outrageous mysteries in their signature van, along with a large Great Dane who, at times, exhibits human characteristics and is afraid of, pretty much everything. The inclusion of Shaggy and Scooby-Doo make up for most of the comic relief and slapstick humor of the show, something that is a selling point and included in every iteration of the series. The stories always feature supernatural, or fantasy tones, which are almost always revealed to be misdirection or hoaxes.

The new Deadline report confirms that Zac Efron will be cast in the role of Fred, the level-headed leader of the group of adventurers, while Amanda Seyfried plays the proactive and problem solving Daphne. Gina Rodriquez has already been cast as the voice of Wilma, the brains of the operation.

Amanda Seyfried attends ‘White Noise’ Opening Night at The Public Theater on March 20, 2019, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Efron is hot off of his newest role as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which is garnering a lot of acclaim, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Seyfried was last seen in the Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again and can be seen in the upcoming Kevin Costner starring movie, The Art Of Racing In The Rain.

Scoob is currently slated for a May 15, 2020 release.