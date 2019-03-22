Rihanna Reportedly Has Baby Fever, Has Plans To Do It On Her Own If There’s Not A Man In The Picture Per ‘HL’

Now that she is 31-years-old, there’s one thing that Rihanna reportedly has on her mind — babies.

A source tells The Hollywood Life that the singer finally realizes that she’s not in her 20s anymore and now she “gets baby fever all the time.” According to the insider, Rihanna knows that even if there’s no man in the picture, she will be able to raise a child alone because she’s strong-willed and successful.

Not only that but when she does eventually have a child of her own, she plans to be as hands-on as she possibly can and she doesn’t even want to hire a nanny even though she has the funds for one. But, even though she has lots of thoughts of starting a family, the source also shares that RiRi won’t get pregnant until she knows the time is right and she can devote all of her time to her child. In fact, she’s even toying around with the idea of freezing eggs so she can have children in the future.

“Since that she is getting older, she has even thought about freezing her eggs too. She can’t wait to be a mom.”

“She is hesitant to start her family for a lot of reasons. She loves holding babies and playing with them and has always wanted to be a mom, but mostly bad timing and a busy schedule are standing in her way,” the insider reveals.

Rihanna is currently in a relationship with 30-year-old Hassan Jameel but right now, things between the pair are pretty casual. So if it doesn’t work out with him, that’s when she may consider starting a family on her own. When the “Diamonds” singer was younger, she had always thought that she would start a family with Chris Brown — but clearly, that relationship didn’t end up working out.

In the meantime, it’s safe to say that Rihanna will be perfectly content making new music and flooding her Instagram account with gorgeous photos. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Rihanna wowed fans by posting a photo of herself in a skimpy gold minidress that left little to the imagination. The photo was done to promote the Body Lava as part of her re-launch of her Fenty Beauty body luminizer line.

In the caption of the image, Rihanna lets fans know that the items are just back for a limited time but there are no three colors to choose from — a brand new one called”Trophy Wife” as well as two originals, “Who Needs Clothes?!” and “Brown Sugar.”

Rihanna is at the top of her professional game and there’s no stopping her.