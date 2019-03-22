Offset Reveals Why He Fought So Hard To Keep Cardi B In His Life

Offset takes his relationship with Cardi B very seriously. The rapper appeared on Friday morning’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his rocky marriage to the “Bodak Yelllow” rapper, according to Entertainment Tonight. Offset spoke about his very public apology to Cardi during one of her concerts last year, explaining that he doesn’t regret it because he is not ashamed to tell the world he was wrong.

“I love my wife so it’s serious,” the Migos rapper said.

Back in December, Offset made headlines when he stormed the stage at Banc of California Stadium, where Cardi had been in the middle of a performance. Flowers and microphone in hand, the father of four told Cardi that he loved her, that he was sorry, and that he would do whatever it took to get her back. The two had split earlier that month.

Many fans at the time considered Offset’s gesture to be “toxic” and “harassment.” Videos from the evening show concert-goers shouting at Cardi to stand her ground and keep him away. Later, fans called Offset out on social media for manipulation, and claimed he took the spotlight away from Cardi at her highest moment, The Washington Post reported.

Offset explained on Friday that the gesture was meant to publicly show his true affection for Cardi.

“We have schedules and we have shows. I just felt like if I gave that break between time — I just can’t give that break between time. So, as my forefront, I stepped to it as a man and said, ‘I’m wrong.’ I stepped to it as a man, and you don’t have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care,” he said.

The “Walk It Talk It” rapper revealed that he proposed to Cardi in a similar way. He asked her to marry him during Power 99’s “Powerhouse” concert in Philadelphia, where they performed together in October of 2017.

“I’m not hiding my affection for you. It’s me being vulnerable, I guess,” Offset said, according to USA Today.

The two rappers reconciled in February, as Cardi explained that she and Offset were working things out and taking it slow for the sake of their child, a 7-month-old baby girl named Kulture. For now, the two are making sure to spend time together with Kulture as they balance busy schedules.

“These are the times that… babies want to be close to their parents,” Cardi said last month.