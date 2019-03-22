Amy Poehler Reveals Who Leslie Knope Would Support In The 2020 Race

With so many people tossing their hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential race, some people are having a hard time deciding who to vote for. That decision just got easier after one of the most essential voices in modern politics made her presidential pick known. Amy Poehler revealed on Thursday that her character from Parks and Recreation, Leslie Knope, had already picked her top two choices.

While speaking with Vanity on the red carpet, the sitcom star mused over the candidates and ultimately decided that Knope, who was the local deputy parks director of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, would probably pick a strong midwestern candidate like Amy Klobuchar, the Democrat from Minnesota.

If not Klobuchar, Knope might be drawn to Pete Buttigieg.

“That would be perfect, she might like that underdog status of him,” Poehler told the camera.

Buttigieg weighed in on the endorsement.

“Wait till she realizes she’s talking about the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association’s 2018 Elected Official of the Year…” he wrote on Twitter.

The one politician who didn’t get a mention was Joe Biden. Perhaps it’s because Biden hasn’t made his bid for president official yet, but Poehler didn’t say whether or not her character would support the former vice president. Fans of the show suspect that Biden might be her top choice, since he was an idol of Knope’s and even made a cameo on the show. To say that Knope was excited would be an understatement. She was so thrilled to see Biden that she nearly passed out with joy.

He wasn’t the only real-life politician to hang out with the fictional ones from Parks and Recreation. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey made an appearance, as did New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Poehler starred as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015. Last night, the actors from the show got together for a panel to reflect on the show.

The panel was hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt, according to Fox News. When he asked Poehler how her character had influenced her life after the hit NBC show, she recounted an event where she drove past a teacher strike in Los Angeles and saw one of the teachers holding a Leslie Knope sign.

“And it was just a great example of how that character has gone on to represent so many things that are, I think, far and above what we would have ever imagined them to be. And so, Leslie was really, really good for my mental health – for my physical and mental health,” Poehler said.