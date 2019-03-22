Fans Believe The ‘Sally Walker’ That Dies In Iggy Azalea’s Music Video Is Referring To Bhad Bhabie

Recently, Iggy Azalea released her new single “Sally Walker” with its music video. In the video, a character named Sally Walker gets run over and dies.

According to The Daily Mail, fans believe the character that gets squashed to death is rapper Bhad Bhabie. The pair previously got into a bit of heat after Bhabie threw a drink at Iggy at a Fashion Nova event.

The actress playing Sally Walker is sporting a similar hairstyle to the way Bhabie usually does, which is what led Twitter users to question if Walker was secretly more than just a made-up character.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame following an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout dat” became a meme and led to her becoming an internet sensation. With this exposure, she kickstarted a music career.

Her debut single, “These Heaux,” peaked at No. 77 in 2017 and has been certified gold in the United States. Her follow-up single, “Hi Bich,” is her highest charting single so far, at No. 68. In 2018, she teamed up with Lil Yatchy on “Gucci Flip Flops,” which peaked at No. 79. That same year, she released her debut mixtape, 15.

She has collaborated with a number of big names — Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dolla Sign. Her latest single, “Bestie,” features Kodak Black.

Iggy’s debut album, The New Classic, was released in 2014 and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. She gained herself five Grammy nominations the following year — Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The album was re-released and was titled Reclassified. “Beg For It,” featuring MØ, and “Trouble,” featuring Jennifer Hudson, became the last two singles from the era.

Throughout her career, Azalea has collaborated with many other artists, including Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Rita Ora, T.I., Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Lopez, and Steve Aoki, to name a few.

In 2014, Iggy went to No. 1 in the U.S. with her smash hit, “Fancy,” featuring British singer-songwriter Charli XCX. “Sally Walker” is her first single released since “Kream,” her collaboration with Tyga in 2018. The music video has achieved over 22 million views on her official YouTube, just one week removed from its release date.

On Instagram, Iggy has over 12.9 million followers, while on Twitter, she has over 7.92 million.