Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Taylor’s Fight Gets Physical

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 25, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will bare their fists in a physical exchange. Indeed, these two grown women will set out to prove that it’s never too late to fight over a man.

Brooke came home rather unexpectedly and caught Taylor kissing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Taylor had just told the dressmaker that she had never stopped loving him before planting a kiss on him. To Ridge’s credit, he pushed Taylor away and told her that they needed to put the conversation and the kiss behind them. As The Inquisitr reported, Ridge then walked away.

Brooke blasted Taylor and told her that her behavior was unacceptable. Taylor seemed rather smug while Brooke went off at her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it won’t be long before Taylor gets her own back. If there’s one person who has never let Brooke trample all over her, it’s Dr. Taylor Hayes.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Taylor and Brooke will take a trip down memory lane, and it won’t be a pleasant one. They will rehash their past issues and the situation will quickly escalate. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Taylor will verbally spar until one of them decides that they’ve had enough. The fight becomes physical as these two ladies take out years of frustration on each other.

The fact of the matter is that Brooke is married to Ridge and Taylor has overstepped the boundaries. However, Taylor feels that if it wasn’t for Brooke she would still have been married to Ridge. Taylor has made no secret of the fact that she believes that Brooke is a home-wrecker.

Taylor Hayes has been single for quite some time now. Not too long ago, it seemed as if Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was interested in her, but it soon became evident that he was only interested in Taylor’s money. She’s lonely and now that she is back in Los Angeles, she wants one last shot at getting her family back together.

Brooke and Ridge have remained loyal to each other during the past year. Despite being at loggerheads over their daughters’ issues, they have always placed their marriage first.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, promise that Brooke will demand answers from her husband. However, Ridge will try to reassure Brooke that he only wants to be with her.

