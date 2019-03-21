Wayne Rooney Forced To Pick Between Liverpool And Man City In Title Race

As a former Manchester United and Everton player, Wayne Rooney isn’t likely to be ecstatic about either Man City or Liverpool winning the Premier League. However, when forced to pick between the devil and the deep blue sea — can you guess which side of the fence the lifelong “Toffee” came crashing down on?

Rooney was born and bred in Merseyside, and is an Evertonian through and through. He graduated from the “Toffees” academy, and earned distinction as the second youngest player to ever take to the pitch for Everton.

His glory days were spent wearing the red of Manchester United. Whilst at Old Trafford, he was crowned the club’s all-time greatest goal scorer. He bagged five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with the club.

Rooney currently earns his bread and butter for DC United, and was recently asked who he’d prefer to win the Premier League this season — City or the Reds?

It’s a bit of a coin toss between the two teams. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table, but there’s only a mere two points between them and their nearest rivals, Manchester City — who have a game in hand.

Rooney told talkSport that neither option sits well with him, but he does have a preference.

Rooney said, “It’s a great reason to be out of the country when these two are going head to head for the title, but I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool. I couldn’t bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian. I remember in 2005 they won the Champions League and they’re still talking about it now so it would be another 10 to 15 years of that if they win the title!”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Not only is Rooney hoping for City to lift the silverware, but he’s also backing City’s Raheem Sterling to be crowned PFA Player of the Year.

The Manchester City winger has had an outstanding campaign. He has found the back of the net 19 times this season, and has assisted 16 more goals.

Rooney explained that he cannot understand why Sterling gets so much criticism, because in his opinion, he’s “a great person.” Rooney also added that Man City manager Pep Guardiola has to take a lot of credit for handling Sterling’s natural talent and ability, shaping it into something magical in tandem with his own natural knowledge of the game and tactical acumen.

Rooney said, “Tactically he is a lot better since working with Pep Guardiola. He is doing fantastic so I am really pleased for him.”