Michael Jackson Not Getting The Boot From Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Despite ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Michael Jackson’s name is associated with so much. Whether fans are discussing his huge attribution to music, his personal life, or the shocking sexual abuse allegations that plagued him during his life, it seems everyone has an opinion about the late King of Pop. Now, following the tremendous backlash from the documentary, Leaving Neverland, MJ’s name is again making headlines.

According to TMZ, Leaving Neverland documents the stories of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that their personal relationships with Michael Jackson led to horrific sexual abuse that stemmed from their childhood until their early teenage years.

The fallout from the film has been severe, with Jackson’s music and streams declining, his music being pulled from radio stations, artifacts being removed from museums, and much more. However, the King of Pop can still be seen at one place, and that’s the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to the outlet, Michael was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice during his life. Once as a member of the Jackson 5, and again as a solo artist in 2001.

Reps for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame say that MJ’s not going anywhere because, like with all of the artists in the HOF, he was recognized for his musical talent and impact.

In addition, Michael Jackson was voted into the Hall Of Fame twice by historians, fellow musicians, and industry professionals who all deemed his worthy and earning of the honor based solely on his musical abilities and performances.

Meanwhile, Michael could be a presence again this year at the Hall Of Fame induction. His sister, Janet Jackson, has been inducted, and there is a ton of speculation about whether or not she’ll mention her late brother and the impact that he had on her music career amid the Leaving Neverland backlash and allegations.

Janet is set to appear on March 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where the inductions are made before the recipients move into the Hall Of Fame, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael will also be sticking around Madame Tussauds, who confirms that the singer’s wax figures are not going anywhere.

“The figures on display at Madame Tussauds reflect profiles that have had an impact on popular culture and that visitors expect to see. Michael Jackson has been and is currently a feature of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. We regularly monitor our choice of figures on display based on external events and visitor feedback. It will be kept on display for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson stated.

Fans can see the allegations brought against Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.