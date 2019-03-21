Police Come To Hilary Duff’s Home After A ‘Prowler’ Was Seen Trespassing In Her Yard

Hilary Duff and her family had quite the scary interaction the other night. On March 19, the actress and her husband, Matthew Koma, spotted a trespasser in their backyard and immediately called in the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate the situation.

As Us Weekly shared, a spokesperson for the LAPD said that officers in the North Hollywood area responded to a call about a “prowler,” and came to check out what was going on. By that time, Duff and Koma had managed to scare away the trespasser, but police found a screen in one of the windows of their Beverly Hills home had been removed, though the person did not get inside.

The former Lizzie McGuire actress and her songwriter boyfriend live in the home with Duff’s son from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, Luca, and the couple’s infant daughter, Banks.

This is the second incident of it’s kind to occur at Duff’s Beverly Hills home. The house was burglarized in 2017 when Duff and her son Luca were on vacation in Canada. As TMZ shared, the intruders were able to take off with $100,000 worth of jewelry and other pricey items, and allegedly never set off the alarm while inside the home.

At the time, a string of other celebrities — including Scott Disick and Michael B. Jordan — found their homes had been ransacked as well. TMZ speculated that Duff sharing her pictures and videos while vacationing with her family gave the robbers a green light to exploit the fact that no one was home.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” a rep for Duff told Page Six at the time. Duff’s representative also shared that the actress had upped her security measures, which involved a team of folks who were hired to watch over Duff’s family and property.

Duff has yet to comment on the latest incident, but she did share a fun video to Instagram today that showed off Luca rocking a costume while covered in cake frosting. She thanked friends and family for joining them to celebrate Luca, who just turned 7-years old earlier this week.

She also showed off some adorable snaps of her 4-month old daughter with the birthday boy. Banks rocked an adorable, boho-style headband and some cute floral pajamas while she crawled over her big brother excitedly.

As for the most recent trespasser, authorities still haven’t been able to track him down, but they have kept the investigation open.