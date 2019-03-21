Kim Kardashian Flaunts Killer Curves In White Leggings While Out In Calabasas

Kim Kardashian may prefer to strip down rather than cover up, but she sure has some tricks up her sleeves for when the weather gets a little chilly – which was exactly the case in Southern California on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the streets of Calabasas to run some errands, but not without a great winter fashion display. She rocked an all-white outfit while out and about with her older sister Kourtney, proudly showcasing her famous curves in the eye-popping ensemble. Kim donned a par of shiny white leggings, which appeared to be comfortable enough to allow her to go from one place to another during her errand trip. As reported by the Daily Mail, she matched them with a shiny white puffer jacket, as well as a pair of champagne-colored heels.

The 38-year-old wore her signature long raven tresses down in a wavy style with a center part, and she also donned a full face of make-up that included lush eyelashes, plenty of contour and highlighter, some pink blush, and a nude lipstick color on her full lips. She carried only her cell phone and her dark sunglasses in her hand, and she sported a clear nude nail polish color. Kim joined her sister Kourt, 39, who looked way more casual yet still super stylish in a long-sleeve black top with a plunging neckline, which she tuck into a pair of cool, high-waist mom jeans.

She finished off the look with a black belt that cinched tightly at the waist to help the jeans created a paper-bag effect, as well as some black heeled boots. The reality TV star accessorized her chic ensemble with some large black sunglasses, and wore her dark tresses down with a side part. Kourtney, too, opted for some neutral makeup, sporting a dab of light nude lipstick color.

By the time the two famous sisters stepped out, the sun was already starting to show up, but earlier in the day, Kim took to Instagram to express her shock over the hail falling in her backyard – which she thought was snow at first. Posting a few clips on her Insta stories, she can be heard saying, “Okay guys, it is snowing in Calabasas. Can someone please cover my outdoor furniture?,” before adding in a perplexed tone, “OMG, do you guys see that? Snowing in Calabasas!”

In another video, she ended up correcting her mistake, saying, “You guys, you don’t even know. The hail… in Calabasas, my backyard.”