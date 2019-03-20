Jessie J May Be Looking To Start A Family With Channing Tatum Soon, Per ‘Life & Style’

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been getting cozier in their relationship as time goes on. The couple was recently spotted out and about in London — holding hands and looking at each other adoringly — and now, a source close to the singer has shared that Jessie J’s biological clock is ticking “loudly.” She’s allegedly looking to become pregnant by the Magic Mike actor soon.

As Life & Style shared, Jessie J has been eager to get pregnant, and the couple has been discussing taking their relationship to the next level by starting a family together.

Back in November, the “Who You Are” singer shared that her doctors had informed her that she would be unable to have children. Doctors even suggested that she undergo a hysterectomy — as well as take medication that could inhibit her from conceiving — to help with an unnamed health issue.

She explained that the circumstances surrounding her diagnoses inspired her to write the song “Four Letter Word,” and she shared how she came to develop the lyrics which describe her pain over being told that she may never be a mother. The song dives deep into her feelings over the heartbreaking ordeal, and includes the line “I’ll never give up, even if it breaks me.”

While opening up to her fans on tour about her struggles with her health, and discussing the lyrics to “Four Letter Word”, the singer further said that she decided to forgo the hysterectomy. She took herself off of the medication, and said that she began altering her diet and lifestyle in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

“I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally, then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires every day. We are strong! Time will tell!”

Additionally, the insider revealed that Tatum has nothing less than the best intentions for his new relationship. Following his divorce from Jenna Dewan, Tatum has been supporting Jessie J on social media, and at her concerts. Tatum even brought his 5-year-old daughter that he shares with Dewan, Everly, to one of Jessie J’s shows.

“Channing doesn’t play the field. He’s a one-woman guy and he’s found that woman in Jessie. He’s ready to take their relationship to the next level,” the source added.

Fans of the gorgeous couple will be keeping an eye out for any good news concerning Tatum and Jessie J in the future.