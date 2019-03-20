Emma Roberts And Evan Peters Split, Actress Now Linked To Garrett Hedlund, Per ‘Us Weekly’

After a years-long romance, American Horror Story stars Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have called off their engagement and broken up, Us Weekly reported.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source revealed to the publication. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Despite the reportedly amicable end to their relationship, the news may come as a shock to some fans of the on-and-off screen couple. The couple began dating in 2012 after filming the indie movie Adult World, and went on to star in four seasons of the television horror series American Horror Story together. Though the pair was notoriously quiet about flaunting their relationship on social media, Emma did share a photo to her Instagram account as recently as January of this year of her then-fiance, referring to him in the caption as “my love.”

Their seven-year relationship has not been flawless, however. In 2013, Emma was arrested after a fight with Peters that left him with a bloody nose, which representatives labeled at the time as an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” and said that the couple was working to “move past” the altercation. Later that year, the pair announced their engagement, though they called it off in both 2015 and 2016, taking months-long breaks before getting back together.

In October 2017, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the former Nickelodeon star was at the center of her Little Italy co-star Hayden Christensen’s split with Rachel Bilson, who reportedly found text messages that led her to believe that Christensen and Roberts were involved in an inappropriate relationship. The next month, a source confirmed that Emma and Evan were “still very much together.”

Emma and Evan have been able to work past a lot of drama in their relationship, though it doesn’t seem that the two will be rekindling their romance any time soon. The Scream Queens star was recently spotted looking loved up with actor Garrett Hedlund.

According to an eyewitness, the 34-year-old — who was previously linked to Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016 — “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands” as they took a walk together in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source said of the new relationship.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund "spotted kissing" after actress reportedly splits from Evan Peters https://t.co/P1uKPjNmlY — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 20, 2019

As for the fate of their hit FX show, it is up in the air as to whether or not the pair will reunite on the set of season nine. According to Express, Emma is set to star in the next installment of the series, however Peters has hinted that he may not be rejoining the cast after recently telling GQ that he is “going to take a break” following the success of his first eight seasons with the show.