Meghan Markle Has Spent Over $500,000 On Her Maternity Wardrobe According To ‘Page Six’

Meghan Markle is definitely getting spoiled as a royal.

The duchess is very close to giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry, but so far, the pregnancy has already cost the couple a bundle in clothes alone. According to Page Six, Markle is sparing no expense when it comes to looking good during her pregnancy. The publication reports that since last October, Markle has rocked at least 75 different outfits while she has had a bun in the oven. The most expensive of these was a $13,200 bespoke Oscar de la Renta dress that she wore to the Geographic Society Awards.

So far, the pregnancy wardrobe has reportedly amounted to $632,000, which is the price of a very nice house. Not only that, but Meghan’s wardrobe during her pregnancy has reportedly cost at least seven times that of what her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, spent on her own pregnancy wardrobe. But British taxpayers don’t need to worry about footing the bill. Like the rest of Markle’s wardrobe, it will be paid for by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

However, not everything that Markle has worn has sported a designer label. One knit dress that Markle wore was from H&M, and retailed for just $35. Once Markle was spotted wearing the dress, it sold out on the H&M website in just 24 hours. After that, some people were selling the dress on eBay for six times what they had originally paid for it.

Thus far, Meghan and Harry have not publicly announced when the royal baby is due — but judging by the looks of Meghan and her growing belly, it could be any day now. The Inquisitr also recently shared one reported reason why Meghan did not open any gifts at her lavish shower in New York City. As fans know, Markle was a thrown a $200,000 baby shower by Serena Williams in the Big Apple, and plenty of big names were in attendance.

And while the duchess received plenty of gifts for her baby, she did not open any of them at the get-together. At first, it was speculated that Markle didn’t want to open gifts without Prince Harry being present — but later, an insider claimed to have knowledge of the real reason why Meghan didn’t choose to open gifts at the shower.

“The reason they didn’t open gifts at the shower wasn’t because Meghan wanted to open the gifts with Harry, but because they would have revealed the baby’s gender.”

Back in January, the couple announced that they wanted the gender of the baby to be a secret. However, an insider says that Meghan and Harry know whether they’re having a boy or a girl already. Royal baby watch 2019 can now officially begin!