‘Fuller House’ Fans Speculate On How Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky Will Be Written Out Of Series

Fuller House fans are preparing for the worst. Producers for the Netflix hit have already announced that the final season of Fuller House will not include Lori Loughlin, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, fans fear Roseanne-like repercussions for Loughlin’s beloved character, Aunt Becky Katsopolis.

Last week, Lori Loughlin was named as one of 50 people allegedly involved in the largest college admissions scandal in history. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Guilliani allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into USC as recruits for the school’s crew team despite the fact that the girls never participated in the sport.

With Loughlin facing felony charges, the actress has been dropped from Fuller House as well as her many projects on the Hallmark Channel, including her starring role on the popular drama Where Calls the Heart.

Now, Fuller House fans fear Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky character will be killed off of the Netflix comedy during the show’s upcoming final season, just as Roseanne Barr’s title character was killed off of Roseanne after the star’s Twitter scandal last year.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has already gone on record as saying she thinks the Netflix series should bump off Aunt Becky. But Fuller House fans are hoping the show will address the missing actress without killing Loughlin’s character off or having Aunt Becky divorce her longtime husband, Jesse (John Stamos). A few fans even came up with creative–albeit far-fetched–ideas for how to explain Lori Loughlin’s absence.

You can see Fuller House fans’ passionate reaction to Aunt Becky’s demise below.

That’s messed up, Aunt Becky is INNOCENT. Don’t kill Aunt Becky! Make her do hard time offscreen if you absolutely must but DON’T KILL AUNT BECKY. — When trump dies in prison party at my house (@dingdongdawitch) March 15, 2019

so is aunt becky gonna die like roseanne or — jordan (@jormelfel) March 14, 2019

I’m calling it now with #FullerHouse, Aunt Becky & Uncle Jesse are getting a divorce ???? — Leah Braunstein (@__lulu13) March 16, 2019

So I get why Lori was dropped from fuller house but like can we just have Aunt Becky not die or divorce uncle Jessie and just have her not be around ? Ya know what I mean ? Like I still want Becky and Jessie to be a happy couple we just don't see her in the show #FullerHouse — queen (@unphotogenicc) March 16, 2019

Way to Kill off Lori Laughlin in Fuller House: "Have you guys seen Aunt Becky?" *Crash from the Kitchen everyone runs in* "THERES A CAR IN THE KITCHEN ON AUNT BECKY" — DanWithAPlan (@DanWithAPlan1) March 15, 2019

can’t wait for the aunt becky shade in fuller house season 5 dj: “hi uncle jesse! where’s aunt becky?”

jesse: “oh, she’s busy trying to get nicky and alex back into college.” *everyone looks into camera and raises an eyebrow* — abby???? (@aabbymiller) March 15, 2019

Lori Loughlin was not a full-time cast member on Fuller House, so the absence of her character will not be immediately noticeable when the fifth and final season of the Netflix series premieres later this year. But it’s hard to imagine the series wrapping up for good without a farewell from Uncle Jesse and his family, so Lori Loughlin’s absence will have to be addressed in some way.

In the past, Fuller House cheekily addressed the absence of another main character from the original Full House series: little sister Michelle Tanner. With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen the only original cast members opting not to appear on the series, their Michelle character has been referenced multiple times on the series, but the missing Tanner kid has not been seen on camera. But the reason for Lori Loughlin’s exit from the show is much darker than the Olsen twins’ decision not to return for the reboot, so it’s doubtful Becky’s absence will be referenced with a joke.

Lori Loughlin joined the original Full House series in Season 2 as Rebecca Donaldson, Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) morning show co-host. Loughlin’s character eventually fell in love with her co-anchor’s brother-in-law, Jesse, and the couple’s wedding was featured on the series. Becky and Jesse later welcomed twin sons, Nicky and Alex, and their parenting struggle became a recurring storyline on the show as well as the Fuller House spinoff, where the characters recurred.

