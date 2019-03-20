‘Big Brother’ Stars Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf Welcome Their Baby Girl

Baby “Jody” has arrived! Big Brother fans have been anxiously waiting for news from Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson about the birth of their baby girl, and now, the new Nickson baby has been born.

Jessica and Cody had already revealed that they were expecting a baby girl and Big Brother fans knew that she would be arriving soon. On Wednesday morning, Graf shared a brief shot via her Instagram Stories showing that she had given birth.

Unfortunately, this was a tease that leaves Big Brother fans aching for more. The shot shows Jessica, clearly in a hospital bed, holding a bundle covered in a baby blanket. Graf kisses the top of the bundle and looks blissfully happy, but she doesn’t give fans a glimpse of the baby.

Nickson, who doesn’t post much to his Instagram page at all, shared an even more tantalizing tease. On Wednesday morning, just minutes after Graf’s tease, Cody shared via his Instagram Stories that more was coming soon. It’s pretty obvious that he’s referring to baby news, but he didn’t even give Big Brother fans a sneak peek of any kind.

Luckily, Us Weekly has some additional scoop. In fact, the baby wasn’t born Wednesday morning, as Jessica and Cody’s Instagram pages would seem to infer. Rather, the Nickson family welcomed their little girl named Maverick this past Sunday.

The outlet teases that Jessica and Cody shared the details via Graf’s newly-released Now What? podcast. Nickson shared that baby Maverick’s delivery came under some stressful circumstances, but it sounds as if all is well now.

According to Cody, Jessica had to have an emergency cesarean section on Sunday after her blood pressure was concerningly high. The Big Brother star noted that after just 15 minutes of preparation, his daughter had been born and he was clearly over-the-moon in talking about welcoming Maverick.

Maverick was 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 18 ½ inches long at her birth and she joins big sister Paisley, Cody’s daughter from a prior relationship. Jessica and Paisley have grown quite close since the first meeting, and Big Brother fans will be anxious to see photos of Paisley and her new little sister together.

Nickson and Graf fell in love while competing on Big Brother during Season 19, and they went on to win The Amazing Race together. Cody and Jessica soon got engaged, revealed their pregnancy, and tied the knot in front of lots of reality television friends and close loved ones. “Jody” fans have been anxious to see them welcome their first baby together, and everybody will be anxious to see those first photos.

Congratulations to Big Brother fan-favorites Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf on the arrival of baby Maverick!