For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere, HBO Hid Six Iron Thrones Around The World For Fans To Find

The 'For The Throne' contest reveals Iron Thrones around the world on a 360-degree cam.

While waiting for the final season of Game of Thrones to launch, why not head out on your own quest? HBO has hidden six Iron Thrones around the world, and they are yours to find,

The clues are few, says The Daily Mail, in talking about the contest, which was launched on the official Game of Thrones Facebook page, and it’s not clear if you win one of the thrones, something else, or simply bragging rights, but there are videos of two of the six thrones in situ.

On the For The Throne site, the first of the two videos show the throne in a green forest. The video is an hour long, and you can manipulate it for a 360-degree view. The only clues available are what you can see in the video. The same goes for the second, which is placed in a snowy open space with what seems to be the Northern Lights above (Lapland? Iceland?).

At first, the only clue in writing is a quote from GOT character Oberyn Martell about seeing the world.

“It is a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we were born and never get to see any of it. I don’t want to be most of us.”

Syfy sees this quest as the ultimate treasure hunt where only the most observant and resourceful GOT fans will find their way. Under a still photo of the first throne on the GOT official Instagram page, there is a second tip which reads “Seek the Weirwood in this Kingdom on Earth.”

But Syfy also adds that HBO is launching this on many fronts, and in observing the videos on YouTube, you can explore the surroundings, the foliage, the moss and even the rocks for additional hints. And while fans aren’t likely to jump on a plane to Iceland or New Zealand, it is possible that one of the next four Iron Thrones will be placed somewhere nearer to you.

Time confirms that Game Of Thrones season 8 will premiere on April 14 on HBO, and by the end, we will finally learn the fate of Jon Snow and other favorite characters in Westeros. The current GOT trailer on YouTube gives teases about the fate of Arya Stark, as there are two glimpses of the character, one injured, and another uninjured with a dragonglass dagger in her hand, seemingly primed for a fight.

There is buzz about a second trailer to be released before the season 8 premiere, but no date has been shared.