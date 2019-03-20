‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’: First Trailer Released For Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Film

One of the most hotly-anticipated films for the summer of 2019 is Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming period piece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After months of anticipation, a first-look trailer was released by Columbia Pictures on YouTube today.

One of the film’s stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, also shared the trailer on his official Twitter. He shares the screen with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Damon Herriman, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, and Emile Hirsch. Also featured in the film are cameos by late actors Burt Reynolds and Luke Perry.

Variety reported that the film takes place against the backdrop of the Manson murders in August 1969. The story details the lives of former TV actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), who lives around the corner from Sharon Tate (Robbie). In real life, Tate was brutally killed along with four others at the hands of the followers of notorious cult leader Charles Manson.

It will also show the world that was the Hollywood of the late 1960s as the world dealt with the social changes that propelled it into the 1970s.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said of the film, according to Variety. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that doesn’t exist anymore.”

Screen Rant has already broken down one of the many questions fans have about the dynamic trailer — what are the songs featured in the clip? The songs are classic ’60s tunes, including “Straight Shooter” by The Mamas & The Papas and “Bring A Little Lovin'” by Los Bravos.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will likely focus on Tarantino’s expertise at successfully blending both dark comedy and humor, as he has in his other films including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1 & Volume 2, Grindhouse, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight.

Tarantino has won two Academy Awards — first in 1995 in the category of Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for Pulp Fiction, then in 2013 for Best Writing, Original Screenplay for Django Unchained. He has been nominated by the members of the Academy five times for both writing and directing.

The film is expected to have its world premiere this May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.