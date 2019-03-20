‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers Suggested In The Trailer

After several months of waiting in angst, Stranger Things fans finally got their Season 3 trailer. Netflix dropped the official video on Wednesday morning after teasing fans with a mysterious seven-second clip on Tuesday evening. The trailer sees the brave kids of Hawkins, Indiana, take on the summer of 1985 filled with budding teen drama, adventures at the new Starcourt Mall, and of course, monsters from the Upside Down.

Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, Eleven, and Max seem to be trying to get back into normal life after their epic battle with demogorgons and mind flayers in Season 2. The trailer, posted on YouTube, offers a glimpse of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) enjoying a girls night in as they listen to music and flip through magazines, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) building science experiments, and the group enjoying a day at the community pool.

“We’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?” Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says.

Even the series’ older teens are returning to old habits as Steve (Joe Keery) takes on a job at the mall’s ice cream stand, while Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) appear to pursue jobs at the local newspaper.

Of course, Hawkins, Indiana, is anything but normal. The trailer also shows a man with a gun in a carnival fun house, Eleven getting sucked into some kind of portal, and a new, massive, terrifying creature.

Social media is now buzzing with fans’ favorite moments from the video and even a few mind-blowing theories, according to TVLine.

I highly recommend going frame-by-frame on the new @Stranger_Things trailer because: pic.twitter.com/rKfTZeZ1ba — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2019

“My theory is that people in Hawkins will be somehow possessed by this evil entity that’s still lurking in the upside down,” one Twitter user said.

Many theories revolve around the mysterious rats that seem to take over Starcourt Mall, which were also eerily featured in Netflix’s teaser video on Tuesday.

Some fans believe that the giant monster at the end of the trailer is the result of a rat that has been infected by the Upside Down, while others suggested that the rats are being controlled by the Upside Down’s mind flayer.

Another popular theory is that the rats are a symbol for Hawkins becoming “sick,” CinemaBlend reported. Rats are commonly viewed by society as disease-ridden and dirty creatures, which could hint that the town itself is infected with some sort of disease from the Upside Down. As fans know, the Hawkins kids never seem to be completely rid of their ties with the Upside Down, so one could assume the creepy underworld is now taking over the whole town as it grows stronger.

Season 3 of Stranger Things hits Netflix on July 4.