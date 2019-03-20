Daphne Oz Announces She’s Expecting Her Fourth Child: ‘We Couldn’t Be More Excited’

Daphne Oz just announced to fans that she is cooking up something pretty special — another baby!

Last night, the former Chew host took to her Instagram account to announce to her nearly 400,000 followers that she and husband John Jovanovic have baby number four on the way. The couple wed back in 2010 and are already proud parents to three beautiful children — 5-year-old Philomena, 3-year-old Jovan, and 1-year-old daughter Domenica.

In her Instagram post, Oz looks nothing short of spectacular as she shows off her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mother of four is all smiles for the camera as she cradles her growing tummy with both hands. The 33-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and shows her pearly whites to the camera. The mom-to-be looks amazing in a body-hugging green dress with a white pattern all over it.

So far, the image has already earned the TV personality a ton of attention with over 61,000 likes in addition to 2,500 comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Oz looks while countless others were quick to send their congratulations on the upcoming addition to their beautiful family.

“I knew it! Every time you’re pregnant, I know it way before you announce! Congrats,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations! As a mom of 5 I know how amazing (and hard, and wonderful, and exhausting) it is to have a big family,” another fan chimed in.

“So excited for your family! What a lucky little one. Such an amazing loving kind family love seeing you in everything you do professional and personal Congratulations!!!”

In the caption of the image, Oz mentions that she does love to cook in a punny reference to the pregnancy but she leaves out one tiny detail — when exactly the baby will arrive. Oz says that the little one will be coming sometime later this year but unfortunately, she does not list a specific due date so fans will just have to follow her Instagram page for the latest updates.

Shortly after the post announcing her pregnancy, Daphne shared a photo of herself and her father, Dr. Oz, on his show. In the caption of the photo, she tells fans that she has a top-secret announcement that she will be letting out of the bag on the show this afternoon and she will also be doing what she does best — cooking. According to the mother of three, she’ll be whipping up chocolate chip sour cream walnut double crumb cake. Can you say yum?