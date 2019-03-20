‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Daughter In Sweet New Photo

Teen Mom OG dad Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn Lowell welcomed the newest addition to their family a month ago. It is hard to believe that baby Vaeda is already a month old. To celebrate the milestone, the proud dad shared a brand-new photo of the little girl to Instagram with his followers and gushed over how cute his daughter is.

In the photo, Vaeda is wearing a white onesie adorned with adorable pink owls. She looks so sweet as she looks up at the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell gave birth to Vaeda on February 21. The couple had initially planned on naming their daughter Tezlee, but they changed their mind at the last minute, surprising fans who thought they were going with the original name. However, once their baby was born, they announced they had gone with a different name. Catelynn has confirmed that the name was inspired by the hit 1990s movie My Girl which stars Anna Chlumsky as Vada Sultenfuss.

Why did the couple change their minds about the name, though? Catelynn recently opened up to Us Weekly and revealed why they didn’t go with their original choice.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first.”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to fans on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple learned that they were expecting a daughter together. They struggled with whether or not to raise their daughter or to place her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption for their daughter.

The couple continued to share their journey with viewers on Teen Mom OG. Fans watched their ups and downs on the show. Together, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, into their family on New Year’s Day 2015. The couple married later that year.

While Tyler and Catelynn have two children at home, they are already talking about plans for another baby. In the same Us Weekly article, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler want to have another baby.

“Yes, we want more children. We really want to try for a boy.”

While they plan on having more children, Catelynn revealed that they aren’t going to try for another baby right away. Rather, they want to wait until their newborn is “a little older,” with Catelynn revealing that they will wait until Vaeda is “six months to a year” before they try for another baby.

MTV is currently airing new episodes of Teen Mom 2. A new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air sometime this year. Viewers will likely get to meet Catelynn and Tyler’s youngest daughter on the new season of the show.