‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is Getting Emotionally Ready To Divorce Joe

Back in October 2018, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally learned what the fate of her imprisoned husband, Joe Giudice, would be upon his release. Although Joe wasn’t born in the United States, he did arrive here from Italy as an infant, so Teresa held out hope that Joe would not be deported once he was done serving his sentence. However, that wasn’t the case, and when Joe was released, he was picked up by ICE and taken to a detention center.

Teresa has had plenty of time to consider how she might handle Joe’s deportation. Teresa admitted that she couldn’t imagine following him to Italy. Her primary concern was for the couple’s four children. Teresa feels that uprooting them and moving them to a new country would be difficult, so she announced she would be staying put in New Jersey with the children. Since then, rumors have been flying in the media about Teresa and Joe potentially getting a divorce.

Teresa’s recent actions over the past two weeks now suggest that she is planning to leave Joe and move on, according to The Hollywood Gossip. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reportedly began taking steps last week to start the divorce process. While the public has heard for a few months now that there was a real possibility the Giudices might split up, this is the first report we’ve heard about Teresa speaking to an attorney

“[She] visited a divorce lawyer l ast week when she got back from Los Angeles,” a source close to Teresa said, according to The Hollywood Gossip.“She is serious about divorcing Joe, and she wants to make sure she is taken care of when it happens.”

Teresa Giudice Emotionally Ready To Divorce Joe – She’s Working On Getting ‘Detached!’ https://t.co/4JdaltYUoT — Celebrity News (@celebnewsnetwrk) March 20, 2019

Also, other sources close to Teresa have confirmed that she has already began to pull away from Joe emotionally. Although Joe is trying to appeal the judge’s deportation decision and he is fighting to stay in the United States so he could hopefully keep his family together, the uncertainty about his future has forced Teresa to take other steps. Teresa wants to make sure she can rebuild her life and take care of her children without Joe because his deportation now seems imminent.

“Teresa is really looking forward to the next chapter in her life. Teresa knows Joe still has a fight ahead of him while he’s working on his appeal, but she needs to do what’s best for her right now. That includes focusing on being there for her daughters, on her career, and working out,” an insider said, according to The Celeb News Network.