Ariana Grande Will Have Voter Registration Booths At Her ‘Sweetener’ World Tour Concerts

Ariana Grande fans can now register to vote right before seeing her perform live.

CNN reports that the “7 Rings” singer will partner with HeadCount for her Sweetener tour. HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy. HeadCount has worked with more than 100 tour musicians like Jay-Z, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco and Dixie Chicks, according to its website. Fans at Grande’s Sweetener World Tour can reportedly register at the concerts or sign up using a text code specifically curated for the singer to volunteer, contact legislators, or get a reminder of their 18th birthday. HeadCount tweeted about the partnership with the Thank you, next artist on Monday.

“Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard,” the organization tweeted.

Grande’s fans reportedly have been thrilled about the voting booths. They have also taken to social media to praise the artist for her initiative in getting the young voter registration up.

“This is insane,” one fan tweeted. “She’s on another level. Voting is so important and this is just… she’s amazing.”

“Love the fact she is encouraging the younger generation to vote… run for 2020 @ArianaGrande,” another fan chimed.

The Sweetener tour kicked off on Monday and has already caused a media buzz. According to Elle, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer incorporates songs from the album of the same name, Thank U, Next and some fan favorites. The 25-year-old actress and singer also reportedly changed her outfits seven times throughout the concert, which were all paired with her signature style: Over-the-knee boots. The stunning pieces included an orange puffer jacket, bralette and a scalloped skirt styled by Law Roach.

The singer also found a touching way to pay tribute to her ex, rapper Mac Miller, who passed away due to a drug overdose in 2018. Fans of the show noted on social media that Grande played the “Self Care” rapper’s music in the stadium before she went on stage. The “break up with your girlfriend” artist shared photos and videos from the night with her 148 million Instagram followers. In one post, she expressed how appreciative she was for a successful first night.

“Mhmm, my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. I don’t know what I’m posting rn tbh. at all,” Grande shared under a video of Monday’s performance. “I’ll hit u tomorrow bc…. tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. I love you. and I yeah. I love this song @pharrell. I love u @alfredoflores.”