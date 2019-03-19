Cardi B. Mourns Loss Of Super Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Cardi B. is mourning the tragic loss of her super fan, Alaysia Crockett. According to The Jasmine Brand, on Monday, March 18, Cardi B. took to Instagram to share details about her encounter with Alaysia prior to her untimely death. The “I Like It” rapper shared a photo of herself meeting with Alaysia. She began her post by offering condolences to Alaysia’s family.

“This makes me so sad. RIPbaby girl. My condolence [sic] to her wonderful parents and family.”

Cardi B. went on to recall the day she met Alaysia. The famed rapper admitted the young girl was physically weak, yet strong in spirit. Despite her condition, she was happy to have the opportunity to meet her favorite rapper.

“When I met this young lady I literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she couldn’t [sic] barely stand yet she was sooo happy in a great spirit and her make up on super fleek,” Cardi wrote when sharing a photo she took with Alaysia. “Her parents were so happy. Heaven gained the prettiest angel your [sic] not in pain anymore [sic].”

Cardi B. concluded the Instagram post with a colorful remark, writing “F**k cancer.”

In a matter of hours, Cardi B.’s heartfelt post had gone viral — attracting nearly 4 million likes. More than 40,000 of Cardi B.’s fans from all around the world have also shared their reaction to the post, offering their condolences as well. Diddy and Chance the Rapper were among the celebrities who also chimed in.

The latest news follows a string of reports capturing heartfelt moments between Cardi B. and her fans. According to Complex, Cardi B. was photographed with another fan back in February. At the time, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made a surprise visit to a young fan being treated at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta inside Egleston Hospital. The hospital took to Instagram with the candid photo of Cardi B. and her young fan.

It’s no secret that Cardi B. has been quite busy over the last several weeks, but she’s reportedly still made time for her fans. On the heel of her latest collaborative release — “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars — Cardi B. is reportedly preparing for her upcoming summer tour. Said tour kicks off in May at the 2019 Hangout Fest on Gulf Shores Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The tour dates that follow can be found on the rapper’s official website.